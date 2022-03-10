APC: Buni Is Gone, Bello Has Backing Of Buhari, 19 Governors – El-Rufai

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State can never return as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said.

Daily Trust had reported how Governor Sani Bello of Niger State stepped into the office of the caretaker chairman on Monday in what many have described as fresh crisis in the APC.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, El-Rufa’i said Buni, who is currently out of the country, can only return as governor of Yobe, but not as chairman of the ruling party.

He said Bello has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors.

“Buni is gone, the secretary is gone. Gov. Bello is in charge and he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors. Buni can only return as governor of Yobe but never as chairman of our party.”

“It was the president’s order to us as governors. He (Bello) has the president’s full backing and the backing of at least 19 of the APC governors.

“President Buhari ordered his removal and this has been implemented. Governor Bello has taken over and things are moving according to plan. Party will be restored, convention will take place as scheduled. 19 governors and their deputies are solidly behind this move. Buni and his people got a court order to stop the convention but hid it.”

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-buni-is-gone-as-apc-chairman-bello-has-backing-of-buhari-19-govs-el-rufai

