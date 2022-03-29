APC Can’t Clear PDP’s 16-Year Rot In Four Years – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has been unable to resolve some of the country’s challenges because of the rot it inherited from the 16-year misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mohammed, therefore, argued that the PDP had no right to attack the APC as doing so would be like a bed wetter mocking the person washing the soiled bedspread.

The minister said this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said Nigeria would have been able to benefit from the rise in the cost of petrol but the PDP never repaired any of the refineries while in power. Mohammed added that the Dangote refinery would be inaugurated this year and will be evidence of the business friendly environment created by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Mohammed added, “The PDP government never repaired the refineries. So, what we have today is that we are still importing. This administration has inaugurated one modular refinery, we have three on the way.

“It is like someone that someone destroyed something for 16 years and they expect us in four years to clean up the mess. We are trying our best. We are rising to the challenges but it is not a bed wetter that should be abusing a washman.”

While stating the many achievements of the Buhari regime, Mohammed said it was funny that the PDP which held Nigerians hostage for many years could now pose as the rescuers.

He advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the PDP, adding that a kidnapper could never rescue a victim.

“Those who brought the country to its knees are now accusing those working hard to repair things of non-performance. They said they are ready to rescue Nigeria. Pray, where do kidnappers rescue their victims? These same guys who kidnapped the fortunes of their country are suddenly posing as rescuers. Caveat Emptor! Buyers beware! Nigerians Beware!” the minister stated.

On the lamentations by Nigerians regarding the rising inflation and soaring food prices, Mohammed said Nigeria had been able to achieve food security and is now feeding West-Africa.

He said it would take some time before citizens begin to see lower food prices. The minister, however, appealed to farmers not to export food crops but focus on meeting local demand.

https://punchng.com/APC-cant-clear-PDPs-16-year-rot-in-four-years-Lai-Mohammed

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...