APC Caretaker Committee: End Of The Road For Buni?

TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI

After almost two years in charge as Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yobe state governor has been shown the way out by stakeholders of the party led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his place, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has been appointed and he presided over the the APC CECPC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

As caretaker chairman, Buni who was appointed in June 2020 after the ouster of Adams Oshiomhole was given six months to manage the affairs of the party. However, he got another six months extension in December 2020 till June 2021 which infuriated many party members. In June 2021, he got another extension till December 2021.

Concerned stakeholders in the party then began to raise eyebrows over what they called Buni’s ‘sit tight’ approach. This became manifested after he refused to take concrete steps towards conducting the party’s national convention earlier scheduled for February 26 2022, especially selling of forms to intending aspirants. Even after the convention was postponed till March 26, there were no signs on ground to show Buni is ready to carry out the exercise.

Buni’s sit-tight posture led to discontent and division among the APC governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum. A faction of the APC governors was alleged to have complained bitterly to President Buhari that Buni was not inclined to holding the convention as rescheduled, because there were no preparations on the ground to indicate so. On this note, the president was said to have immediately directed that Buni be removed and replaced.

In an interview with Daily Independent last week, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) said Buni and John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the committee, are responsible for the travails of the party and should be held responsible if the APC loses the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Buni has employed all sorts of tricks which has seen him remain in office as APC acting national chairman for almost two years despite being given just six months to serve in acting capacity.

“This man (Buni) was appointed as APC caretaker chairman for six months. He’s managed to do magic, turning over and over, doing all sorts of somersaults. He extended the six months to one year; added another six months and it became one year and half. It is now going to two years and the man is still somersaulting and doing more magic”, he said.

Speaking further, Sagay said he heard a report that attempts were being made to bring former President Goodluck Jonathan into APC to serve as president for one term and then hand over to Buni who will be his deputy.

“The question is, what does he want? Now we are hearing from the sides, former President Goodluck Jonathan wants to join APC. Why would a man who had been president before denigrate himself to that level? “And I hear that the conspiracy is to bring in Jonathan as APC presidential candidate and Buni as vice presidential candidate. If APC wins, Jonathan will go away after four years and Buni becomes the president. That is the rumour I’m hearing now”.

“You cannot subject a whole nation and a ruling party to your ambitions and all sorts of tricks just because you want something for your tiny self at the expense of the remaining 200 million Nigerians.

“This man called Buni wants something for his tiny self and he has been playing APC on his fingertips and turning the party round and round for two years instead of staying there for six months.

“They got rid of (Adams) Oshiomhole and they asked Buni to stay there for six months and hold a national convention. But he has refused to do that, instead he has been doing all sorts of funny things and bringing in people of dubious backgrounds into the APC fold as if the party has no principles and ideologies.

“They just allow all manners of shady characters into the party without any questions asked. Today you are PDP, tomorrow you are in APC. Buni has brought APC down to a level of opportunism and makes it look like a party without morals”.

“The way things are going, he is going to destroy the APC because of the way he keeps on postponing the convention. It is very clear Buni doesn’t want to give up power. The way I see it, he wants to be in charge of APC when the presidential primaries is held. That is what he has been planning all along but he will fail eventually. He will never preside over that presidential primary. I can assure you on that. Buni and Akpanudoedehe are the ones responsible for all the travails of APC in the last two years.

“ If anything goes wrong and APC loses the 2023 presidential election, they will carry the consequences of that failure on their heads”.

Speaking after his meeting with the caretaker committee, the new acting national chairman, Sani Bello said he will work towards ensuring that the March 26 date of the convention becomes a reality.

“The States Chairmen took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on the forthcoming National Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, Sagay said with Buni’s removal, the APC can now make progress and look forward to conducting a proper national convention.

He said “I believe Buni’s removal is a very healthy development for the APC. Now, we can look forward to a proper convention for the election of the new party leadership. After that, we can have a proper convention for the primaries”.

“Buni is a man is who has too many axes to grind and instead of working for the interest of the party which asked him to do a six months job but he turned it into a permanent job. He had too many unknown agenda which he was slowly carrying out. So, it was clear to all that he was no longer operating on behalf of the party but for his own selfish interests. His removal to me is a very good news and I believe we can now make progress as a party”.

https://independent.ng/apc-caretaker-committee-end-of-the-road-for-buni/

