APC Convention: Buhari Consults Tinubu, Akande And Other Founding Members

APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja On Mar 24, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night continued his consultations with critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He hosted founding fathers of the party to a dinner. In attendance were the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the first Interim Chairman Chief Bisi Akande; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonaya Onu; former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau; and former Sokoto Governor Aliyu Wamako.

Others were: Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.



