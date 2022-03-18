The Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Friday, met with the committee’s Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, dispelling the rumour that the latter had been sacked.
https://punchng.com/just-in-apc-convention-buni-dispels-rumours-of-akpanudoedehes-sacking/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1647626790-1
APC Convention: Buni Dispels Rumours Of Akpanudoedehe’s Sacking
