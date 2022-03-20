Former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has stepped down from the national chairmanship race ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

In a brief chat Sunday in Abuja, Sheriff said he was stepping aside due to the zoning arrangement in the party which has ceded the office to North Central.

Sheriff who is from the North East however said he would rejoin the race should the party change its mind between now and Friday.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/breaking-apc-convention-modu-sheriff-steps-down-from-race/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

