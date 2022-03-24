APC Convention: Prince Don Okonkwo Picks Form For National Treasurer (Photos)

APC Convention: Party Stalwart Prince Don Okonkwo Picks Form For National Treasurer

A former governorship aspirant in Anambra on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC, Prince Donatus Okonkwo has obtained nomination form to contest for office of the National Treasurer ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the party.

Prince Okonkwo on Tuesday picked the form in company of his supporters at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

APC had earlier zoned the office to the Southeast geopolitical zone of the country.

Prince Okonkwo, who is Chairman of Tetrazzini Group is currently the Honorary Counsel of Congo DRC to Nigeria.

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2022/03/apc-convention-party-stalwart-prince.html?m=1

