APC Convention: Prince Olatunbosun Obtains Form For National Youth Leader (Pics)

Amidst Cheers, APC Convention: Prince Olatunbosun Obtains Form For National Youth Leader

A chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Prince Ishola Abiodun Olatunbosun has made real his readiness to clinch the position of the National Youth Leader of the party as he obtains his form at the party’s national secretariat on Friday.

This came amidst cheers and jubilation among his supporters.

Prince Olatunbosun who was a member of the recently constituted Committee for FCT polls where he ensured victory for APC Chairmanship candidate in Gwagwalada Area Council has since expression of interest continued to receive series of endorsements from youth groups within the party.

Earlier, a youth group group within the party, National Youth Network has endorsed him as the national youth leader of the APC.

According to the group, this endorsement follows a careful observation of the activities of Prince Olatunbosun as well as due consideration of his antecedents as a stalwart of the party where he has for years made valuable contributions in building the youth community in APC.

The endorsement letter signed by the National Coordinator of APC National Youth Network, Amb. Salahudeen Shuaibu also noted that Prince Olatunbosun is its sole candidate for APC National Youth Leader ahead of its March 26 convention.

The party on Friday vacated an order of the court stopping it from holding the convention.

This came after a crisis that threatened to mar the convention following the purported removal of it Chairman Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The INEC however failed to accord recognition to Gov. Sani Bello of Niger state as the Acting Chairman Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

This forced the party to make a U-turn by reinstating Buni as its Chairman Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

