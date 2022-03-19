APC Convention: Saliu Mustapha Submits APC National Chairmanship Form

Convention: Nigerians React As Saliu Mustapha Submits APC National Chairmanship Form

Yesterday, Mallam Saliu Mustapha who was the first amongst the contenders to pick the APC national chairmanship form submitted his form amidst fun and fanfare at the party’s national secretariat.

So many Nigerians have trooped to social media to weigh in on Saliu Mustapha’s quest to become the next APC national chairman and hope that the powers that be /delegates in the APC get to see and act on their thoughts.

“Only if the APC would realise that this is their best candidate to steer the leadership of APC, see his grandeur, a fresh face with fresh ideas, May his wishes come through.” Kunle Gold.

” It is obvious that this is the most prepared man for the job, he is youthful, energetic and has no single dent on his personality, we are looking at the APC to do the needful” Charles Idemudia.

” That is our digital incoming chairman, this is the man that would turn the APC into a sustainable institution known for quality party administration, I cant believe Nigeria is set to have one of its finest gentlemen as APC’s national chairman.” Jude Iredia.

“My pride Our pride, My choice Our choice, the Starting point of all achievement is desire In Sha Allah Your desire and your dream come through with the mighty name of Allah.” Suleman.

“Alhamdullillah Alhamdullillah and the victory is ours inshallah we have the belief and the confidence that you can take APC beyond 2023 based on your track record the Turaki of Ilorin is coming indeed in God we trust, Ahmed.

See photos from the adorable event yesterday.

