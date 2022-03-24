APC Convention Will End In A Surprising Manner – Primate Ayodele Reveals

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC), coming up on Saturday, 26th Of March in Abuja will end in a surprising manner.

The cleric made this known via a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin on Wednesday.

He said some people will angrily leave the convention ground due to embarrassment as he foresees the convention coming through in a surprising manner.

‘’The cabal will scale through with their plans in the national convention, let the leaders watch against violence. The convention will come through in a surprising way, there will be a lot of game-changers in the convention and it will end some political characters in the APC.’’

‘’Some will be angry, some will angrily leave the convention ground due to the embarrassment they will witness.’’

Primate Ayodele said ‘cabals’ will still succeed in selecting the national chairman of the party even though it will lead to the extinction of some prominent politicians in the party.

He mentioned that the selection of the national chairman will be defined by aggressiveness and greed while mentioning some aspirants who won’t see the favour of the cabals.

‘’The fact still remains that the cabal will succeed in selecting the national chairman of the APC. The game plan will change at the centre. Some people who want to contest for the 2023 presidency within the party will be affected by the result of the convention. The convention will bring about issues in the party and some bigwigs will be fizzled out in the party as a result of this.’’

‘’The process of picking the new chairman of the party will be defined by aggressiveness and greed. Also, Mallam Saliu Mustapha and Abdulazeez Yari will not see the favour of cabals in the convention as national chairman aspirants.’’



