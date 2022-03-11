APC Crisis: Governor Matawalle Cautions Colleagues On Washing Dirty Linens In Public

ZAMFARA STATE GOVT HOUSE

GOV MATAWALLE CAUTIONS COLLEAGUES ON WASHING DIRTY LINENS IN PUBLIC

Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun, Barden Hausa, Shattiman Sakkwato) has cautioned his colleagues against washing dirty linens in public.

Governor Matawalle spoke against the backdrop of recent happenings within the All Progressives Congress (APC) where the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is reported to have referred to some of his colleagues with very harsh words as a result of their roles in the recent efforts at reshaping the fortunes of the party.

“It is not right for us to wash our dirty linens in the media especially at this critical time of the Party’s transformation as we move towards a decisive period in 2023”, Governor Matawalle observed.

“I believe that each of us has been trying his best in his own way to move the interest of our great Party forward. His Excellency, Bukar Mai Mala Buni has, no doubt, contributed immensely to the promotion of the Party’s fortunes, and indeed all other Governors who disagreed with one another”.

“However, we all disagree to agree. That is the beauty of democracy. There is no point in promoting disharmony among ourselves after disagreements are settled nor is it wise to drag the name of His Excellency, Mr President into taking sides on issues that are ordinarily a normal political misunderstanding common to every collective of interests”, Governor Matawalle further observed.

“Now, more than ever before, the Party needs the strength and unity to face the challenges ahead as we move towards the critical period of elections of which the Party must maintain its supremacy at all levels” Matawalle advised.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for always being a father to all as well as all his colleagues for their various contributions to the success of the Party and opined that “together as one, we shall continue to conquer and prosper”.

