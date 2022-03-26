APC: Ife Oyedele Disowns South-West Unity List, Says He Won’t Step Down For Omisore

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Engr. Ife Oyedele, an aspirant for the position of National Secretary at the ongoing national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied stepping down for Otunba Iyiola Omisore, former Deputy Governor of Osun state.

Oyedele, a chieftain of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) also disowned a purported unity list in circulation in which the APC leaders in the South West endorsed Omisore as their candidate for National Secretary in the incoming National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Oyedele who is said to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s anointed candidate said he will never step down for Omisore.

“I did not step down and will never” he told our correspondent.



https://independent.ng/apc-convention-oyedele-disowns-southwest-unity-list-says-he-wont-step-down-for-omisore/

