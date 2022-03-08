By Temidayo Akinsuyi

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, National secretary the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has denied reports that he has resigned from office.

Some online reports claimed Akpanudoedehe also moved out all his belongings from the party secretariat located at Blantyre street Wuse 2, Abuja.

However speaking in a chat with Daily Independent, Akpanudoedehe described the report as untrue, saying he just finished addressing a press conference.

“I have not resigned. Ignore the rumours. In fact, I just finished addressing a press conference. They said I moved out all my belongings. Which belongings do I have to move out. Is the party secretariat my house?” he asked.

https://independent.ng/breaking-apc-leadership-crisis-i-have-not-resigned-says-akpanudoedehe/

