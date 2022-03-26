APC National Convention 2022 (Live Updates)

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATES

Convention: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Taraba delegates barred from voting

There are indications that some states will not be voting at today’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress holding in Abuja.

The States include Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Taraba.

The election of the state executive committees of the affected states are subject to litigation in the court, hence the party bar in the states.

The Nation however gathered that statutory delegates from the affected states will be allowed to vote, while delegates that emerged from the congresses held in the affected states will be exempted from voting.

Details later….

Source: The Nation

Party faithful search for accreditation cards

The National Secretariat of the APC is still a beehive of activities with party faithful besieging the place in search of their accreditation cards.

Source: The Nation

Tight security, vehicular movement restricted

Heavy security has been beefed up in and around Eagle Square, venue of the APC National convention.

Vehicular movement has been restricted, while vehicles are being diverted almost one kilometre to the venue.

Source: The Nation

Pickpocket arrested at convention venue

Security agents have arrested a middle-aged man for pickpocketting at the Eagle Square venue of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja.

The man, dressed in a brown flowing gown, was arrested while trying to pick the pocket of a delegate trying to gain access through a gate to the venue.

The Nation reports that supporters of aspirants for various positions are giving security officials a difficult time as reporters and delegates are finding it difficult to gain access.

