BREAKING: APC Supporter Dies During Convention

A supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) collapsed and died during the convention of Saturday….

A supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) collapsed and died during the convention of Saturday.

The supporter was heading for Eagle Square, venue of the convention, when he slumped and passed away.

One of those around him said the deceased first complained of dizziness and collapsed thereafter.

Daily Trust correspondent at the scene witnessed as many of the party’s supporters rushed to assist him, but it ended in futility.

The deceased was latter covered and taken away by some persons led by some security operatives

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-apc-supporter-dies-during-convention

