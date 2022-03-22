APC Yet To Screen Aspirants 4 Days To Convention

There is anxiety in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the top echelon of the party is yet to screen aspirants for various National Working Committee (NWC) offices three days before its national convention.

Some of the aspirants, who spoke with our correspondent, yesterday, expressed dismay over the issue, saying the reasons for not commencing the exercise have not been communicated to them.

Daily Trust reports that based on the schedule of activities and timetable for the Saturday elective national convention, the screening of aspirants was supposed to be done last Saturday, followed by appeals on Sunday.

Our correspondent, who visited the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, venue of the screening on Saturday, sighted many aspirants for various offices waiting to be screened.

But as of Monday, it was observed that the screening didn’t take place while the appeals committee earlier slated to sit on Sunday, could not meet to receive petitions from aggrieved aspirants.

Some party sources told our correspondent yesterday that the screening of aspirants for zonal offices was supposed to come before that of the NWC.

One of the aspirants from the South, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said, “We are tired. The most unfortunate thing is that the party is not talking to us. We don’t know what is happening.”

Another contestant from the North said, “Impunity still reigns in APC. I pray they should settle their differences and allow the convention to hold.”

The screening committee is headed by Katsina State Governor Bello Masari. But last night, the committee through its secretary, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, said the exercise would commence today.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the party have been throwing their weight behind the aspirants for the national chairmanship position.

The Progressive Youth Movement, a group within the party, has endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the next national chairman of the party.

Chairperson of the group, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, in a statement, said Adamu would salvage the party in its trying times and bring back sanity into its activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Similarly, the National Coalition of Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of a former National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change, Saliu Mustapha, for the APC national chairmanship.

The groups made their positions known during a courtesy call on the frontline aspirant at his campaign headquarters in Abuja.

Led by its chairman, Reverend Peter Yunana Oganto, the coalition described Mustapha as a loyal supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari who deserves the chairmanship position.

Responding, Mustapha thanked the group for the show of support while also using the opportunity to outline his plans for members of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, a political group in the ruling APC, Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN), has cautioned those it described as some leaders sabotaging the party’s decision to adopt zoning of executive offices in the forthcoming convention slated for the weekend.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the national coordinator of the group, Dr. Ahmed Badanga, said it aligned its position with President Muhammadu Buhari and that the actions of the leaders of the party posed a real threat to the party.

He said the group cannot continue folding its arms in the face of what he called a huge threat to the party because of the ambition of a few leaders.

Similarly, the Forum of Christian and Muslim Youths of Nigeria has backed the national chairmanship aspiration of the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume.

At a media briefing at the end of its meeting on Monday in Abuja, the forum said Akume, a former Benue State governor, is the best chairman for the party and by extension the country.

Leaders of the forum, Malam Yusuf Muhammed and Mr. Peter Bassey Asuquo, president and national publicity secretary, respectively, said Akume will unite the party and ensure it wins the 2023 presidential election

https://dailytrust.com/apc-yet-to-screen-aspirants-4-days-to-convention

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...