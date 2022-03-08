Apostle Chibuzor Meets Sacked Staff Of Chicken Republic He Offered Scholarship (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mOCFjlUJ40

Apostle Chibuzor Meets With Sacked Staff Of Chicken Republic He Offered Scholarships Abroad (Photos, Video)

General overseer Omega Power Ministries (OPM) International, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has met with the two security operatives sacked from Chicken Republic Fast Food, IGBERETV reports.

The young men were sacked after a video of them dancing during working hours went viral. The clergyman had promised to give the security operatives scholarships to study abroad after they were sacked.

During the meeting with the boys, the clergyman revealed that the handler of the boys’ Instagram page has also been given scholarship to study abroad with the boys.



https://fb.watch/bCiSA8BhSs/

