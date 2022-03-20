Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Free Food Restaurant Opens To The Public (Photos)

The senior pastor of Omega fire ministries world wild(OFM) have kept to his promise of feeding the poor and less privilege in the society with the opening of the free restaurant to feed not less than 1000 people every day.

