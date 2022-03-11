Artisans And Craftsmanship In Nigeria: A Looming Crisis

In recent times I couldn’t help but think about how the artisan and Craftsmanship industry of Nigeria will be 10 years from now.

I remember back in the 80s and 90s, it is common and even a thing of pride whereby people sign up for apprenticeship for a couple of years to get the required skill in their field of interest.

Some Parents like my father even insisted on adding artisanry to formal education as plan B. So all each children had to learn a skill while waiting for admission or during the one year industrial training period in higher institutions ( A legacy I will earnestly follow with my lineage).

Aside the fact that it is a huge boost to ones C.V., you will never beg for food unless you weren’t serious with your training.

But today you hardly see youngsters, learning Craftsmanship or artisanry. Every body wants to be a content creator, a programmer, content writer, Yahoo yahoo and the likes.

Nobody wants to be a plumber, an electrician, a technician, a mechanic, a bricklayer or tiler, welder, iron bender and the likes.

Have you noticed how difficult it is to get an experienced and skilled artisan these days. Sometimes you have to wait for days for them to come and do jobs for you in your house.

The crux of the matter is the crop of experienced and skilled artisans and Craftsmen and women presently available are those from the 80s and 90s. Most of their apprentices are actually with them just to make ends meet thereby prioritizing the need to make money above that of properly learning the skill from their master.

Personally I think it’s just a matter of a couple of years before we realize the dire situation of artisanry and Craftsmanship in this country. Maybe by then we will start looking for foreigners to fill in the gaps.

What do you guys think?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...