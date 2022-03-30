Artiste, Horace Tempo Reveals How COVID-19 Lockdown Inspired Him Into Production

Music Artistes, Horace Tempo Reveals How Covid-19 Lockdown Inspired Him Into Production

A popular music artiste, Horace Tempo has finally revealed what inspired him into the craft of music production, giving thanks to the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown which had people confined to their homes early 2020.

In an interview recently, the artiste said the lockdown afforded him the opportunity to master the craft, secure the blessings of his mentors and proceeded to have his first production which was also released in 2020.

Horace Tempo who said he is addicted to music consumption also added that the same passion led him to study music production.

He said, “Early 2020 when the covid19 pandemic hit the world and we were under lockdown, I mastered my craft and got the blessings of a few of my mentors, and that’s how I produced my first record The Ride and released it early 2020.”

He further stated that his trust in God is the backbone of his success as an artiste and a producer, noting that he committed his life to God and trust in him.

He also said that the artistes determine the genre of music with the energy and vibrancy they bring on board, urging that producers should do more to update their skills in order to be viable in the entertainment world and secure decent contracts.

“Usually the energy that artists bring into a session is what translates in the beat, lyrics and genre or sound produced after the session.

“So as a producer, I’ll say you should not stop acquiring knowledge about the key instruments and sounds of all genres, but! You have to master at least mixing one genre, and then that will enable you to become commercial and get decent gigs.

“When you have acquired a decent fanbase, whatever your sound is, you can now specialize in it and trust me, your fans will ride with you” he added.

