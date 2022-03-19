As A Bridesmaid, I Slept With A Groom Before & After His Wedding — OAP Nicky (Pix)

Yaa Nicky, a self-styled sex therapist and host of Kumasi’s ‘ABN Radio One’ has confessed to sleeping with a groom a night before and after his wedding.

The popular broadcaster who was speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM’s ‘Angel Drive’ program, revealed that the groom was her ex-boyfriend and she had no regrets since life is meant to be enjoyed once.

Nicky said;

“I slept with a groom before his wedding even though I was a bridesmaid… I went to the wedding, spent his money on them, and slept with him again after the ceremony.

“I never mentioned that to the woman and she doesn’t need to know. Life is only intended to be lived once, so enjoy it.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/3/i-slept-with-a-groom-before-and-after-his-wedding-as-a-bridesmaid-female-journalist-confesses.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...