Today March 2, 2022 is Ash Wednesday and the Roman Catholic Church enters the holy season of lent. Catholics are also crossed with ashes to signify that we are dust and unto dust we will return.

During the holy season, Catholics are encouraged to pray, fast and give alms. The Lenten period is for a period of about 40 days.

May God help us all to observe lent in word and in deed. Amen.

