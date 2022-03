Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is 70 years today. Tinubu according to official document was born on 29 March 1952 in Lagos Island. The national leader of All Progressive Alliance (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state was decorated as Asiwaju by Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, the Oba of Lagos that reigned between 1965-2003. Tinubu worked with Authur Andersen, Delloitte and Mobil before joining politics.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...