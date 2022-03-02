Atiku Celebrates Pastor Adeboye As He Clocks 80 (Photo)

Former vice President Atiku Abubakar eulogised the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who turned 80 today.

Atiku described the cleric as an excellent coach and a father figure who has always thought his followers and mentees to live purposefully.

The 2019 presidential aspirant said this in a statement, which he posted on his verified Twitter page.

He wrote, “I felicitate with Pastor E. Adeboye at 80. An uncommon shepherd and a father figure who by exemplary acts teaches his followers and mentees to live purposefully.

“A great man worthy of emulation, an astute teacher, an excellent coach and an exceptional role model who has inspired millions worldwide and continues to be a shining light of the Christian faith.

