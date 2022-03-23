Atiku Declaration: 13 PDP Governors Meet In Abia State

Adamawa Governor Umaru Fintiri was absent on Wednesday when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum met at the Umuobiakwa, Obingwa local government area country home of Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Others in attendance were Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Though there was no official statement by the Abia State Government over the visit of the Governors, it was gathered zoning would top the issues they will consider.

The Governors, as of the time of filing this report, were in a close- door meeting.

They would address journalists at the end of their meeting.



https://thenationonlineng.net/just-in-fintiri-absent-as-13-pdp-govs-meet-in-abia/

