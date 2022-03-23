Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for the office of Nigeria president.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, announced his decision at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The PDP 2019 presidential candidate lost to Muhammadu Buhari who was voted into office for a second term.

Atiku’s declaration for the 2023 presidency marks the sixth time he will be aspiring for the office of president.

The former vice president will contest the PDP presidential candidacy ticket alongside former Senate president Bukola Saraki, Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu, Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal, Pius Ayim and other aspirants that will be joining the race.

https://guardian.ng/breakingnews/atiku-declares-to-run-for-president/?utm_medium=Social&echobox=twitter_post&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1648037585-1

