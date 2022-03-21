Attracting women is not that hard for some men but the rest of the male population are still clueless on what really turn women on. They are still not aware of the attractive qualities of men that women can’t resist. To succeed in the dating scene, one must know the traits that attracts women. So what are the desirable qualities of men?

A positive outlook in life. Women are usually worry-warts and they need a man who can uplift their spirits and optimistic about life. A man who could bring a positive aura in one’s life is really admirable. Who could resist such man? Most people do not want to be around gloomy people but love the company of people who have positive auras. Having an optimistic outlook in life makes you more attractive to the opposite sex.

Compassionate. Women are naturally softhearted and caring and so they are naturally attracted to compassionate men. Being an emotional being is a plus factor to connect with women. If you have the heart to show sincere kindness and compassion to others, most women can emotionally connect with you thus making you more desirable to them. Being able to show sincere compassion is one of the attractive qualities of men that can make any woman’s heart melt.

Sense of humor. The ability to make women laugh is one of the attractive qualities of men that most women look for. Everybody loves a good laugh. Great sense of humor makes a man more attractive. Laughter is a great ice breaker and most women prefer to date men who can make them laugh. Laughter is contagious and the great feeling it can give is sometimes addicting and so women will look forward to be in your company. Make her laugh and she will likely be addicted to your company.

Dependable. Men are regarded as stronger than women so most women want their man to be strong and dependable. A dependable man is someone women can rely on. Women, no matter how independent they are still want to have someone they can rely on. They need a dependable man who can protect them. Women want men who can keep their promises and true to their words. A dependable man is not a superhuman who can do everything but he is someone who is willing to be there especially when she needs someone beside her. The attractive qualities of men that a woman can’t resist include being there for her no matter what.

Self-confidence. Women are attracted to men who can take charge and know what they are doing. Men who are in control of their lives and can make decisions are truly admirable. Confident men carry themselves with pride and good at what they do. They dress well, stand with their head up and with good posture. They can handle life situations with ease and authority. Men with confidence are not easily pushed around and they are not insecure. They know what they want and they go for it. Confidence is definitely one of the attractive qualities of men that you need to acquire to increase your chances of winning the woman of your dreams.

Financial stability. This is not about being rich but this is about the ability to provide for your future family. Men with stable jobs or incomes are more admirable because it shows how responsible they are with their own lives and it shows that they have goals and plans for the future. A financially stable man is usually successful in his field of work or profession. A man usually becomes a provider once he decided to settle down and it can be a real turn off if you cannot at least provide for yourself because you do not have a stable source of income. Financial stability is definitely one of the attractive qualities if men that women find irresistible.

Intelligence. Most women would agree that they would want to date smart guys than dumb guys. Smart intelligent men are always in demand in the dating market. Why? Because the sexiest part of the human body is the brain and so intelligent smart guys are sought after by most women. Intelligent men are often confident and have something interesting to share. They converse well and can talk almost anything under the sun. The ability to converse well can be very helpful to succeed in the dating game. Women love to converse with smart guys.

Chivalry. You may think this is no longer applicable in this modern times but believe it or not most women still admire chivalrous men. Men who pull chairs or open doors for women are admirable because most women love to be treated like princesses. A chivalrous act is one way to show respect and care and women can fall for men who respect and care for them.

Creativity. It fascinates women to see a man with creative side. Your hobbies and interests could captivate a woman’s attention and could make you more attractive. Some women could fall for a man who could play a guitar, draw a portrait or someone who is good in sports. Most women find men who have special talent on something interesting and admirable. Talented men give women an opportunity to see a different kind of world that they do not experience every day and that gives you an edge in attracting the opposite sex.

You do not have to remain guessing on what really attracts women. These attractive qualities of men can serve as your guide in attracting the woman of your dreams.

