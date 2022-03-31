Austin Eguavoen Resigns As Super Eagles Technical Adviser

Super Eagles Coach Austin Eguavoen has stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Nigerian national team after his

failure to qualify the team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Nigerian defender will return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

Reliable sources reveal Eguavoen has sent an official letter to the NFF stating his decision.

Brila Media gathered that in the aftermath of the failed World Cup bid, the NFF will announce the sack of Eguavoen.

However, the embattled Coach is yet to sign the proposed two-year contract for the Super Eagles job which he was handed two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.



