Azman Air Halts Flights To Kaduna After Gun Attack

Following Saturday’s incident where a local guard of the Kaduna International Airport was gunned down, Azman Airline, one of the carriers operating to the airport, has suspended its operation.

The airline confirmed this in a notice posted on its Twitter handle.

Daily Trust learnt that the airline stopped the operation on Monday, leaving many passengers stranded at the airport due to limited flight connectivity in and out of Kaduna.

The airline said the suspension of operation to the airport was to re-evaluate security at the airport.

It said, “The Management of Azman Air will like to inform the general public that we will be halting our operations into Kaduna Airport for a few days.

“We understand the security situation around the airport has been handled and normalcy has been restored accordingly, but it is imperative for the Management to re-evaluate its operational procedures into the Airport to ensure maximum safety of Equipment, Staff and Passengers are fully guaranteed.

“The bedrock of our operations is Safety and we will continue to explore every option to aid its delivery to the highest standard. Thanks for your usual cooperation.”

A Lagos-bound flight was delayed after gunmen and security operatives exchanged fire around the airport on Saturday.



