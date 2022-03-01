Badagary Deep Sea Port: Sanwo-Olu Meets Stakeholders

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu arrives at Topo Badagry for the Stakeholders Meeting on the Badagry Deep Seaport Project at the ASCON Auditorium Phase 3, Topo-Badagry, Lagos

– The Deep Seaport is to be located in Gberefu area of Badagry, Lagos State

– It covers an area of 1,103 hectares out of which 623 is dedicated for port activities including an 18-meter draft and 4 Km quay

– The #BadagryDeepSeaPort project will be developed in Four (4) phases under a PPP arrangement that includes the supporting roles of both Lagos State Government & FG through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Ports Authority (@nigerianports).

– The #BadagryDeepSeaPort would be a port with the deepest draft and widest berths in Sub Sahara Africa

– The Port will be berthing the largest vessels known in existence today such as the 400-meter-long Maersk Triple E class with a carrying capacity of 18, 000 TEUs

– An additional 480 hectares of land has also been earmarked for industrial & logistics park zone.

– The scope of the new port includes terminals for containerized and non-containerized cargo,

– Dredged access channel, tuning circle, port basin, anchorage area

– Shorrline protections, an offshore supply base, refined product import jetties, industrial and logistics zone and supporting transport infrastructure.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1498620368545845254?t=HMfzkRVn1uYPKBqlHx76Hw&s=19

