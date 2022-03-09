Bamise Ayanwole’s Father Breaks Downs In Tears As He Mourns Her (Video)

With a heart shattered to million pieces Bamise Ayanwole’s father mourns her tragic death.

See The Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjZDfbk3oII

“Those that caused this man paternal pain, have you seen how he’s crying now? This is Bamiye’s Father crying” says the camera woman.

“Bamise can endure anything. She doesn’t complain about anything, in fact she is a good girl” added the sympathisers.

The father who was crying uncontrollable says “Bamiye’s mother suffered earnestly on her. Days of no food, water and days of countless insult from people because of Bamise. In fact, this is so painful and unbearable.”



Source: Instagram

