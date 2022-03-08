Bamise: Passengers Stranded As BRT Suspends Operations

Samuel Bolaji

Passengers were left stranded Tuesday morning at the various Bus Rapid Transit terminals across the state with no bus in sight. There are speculations the BRT has suspended operations for fear of attack following the death of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole, who was allegedly abducted and killed after boarding a BRT vehicle on Friday.

Our correspondent, who visited the Ikorodu BRT terminal, confirmed that there were no buses at the terminal to convey stranded passengers to their various destinations.

An official of Primero, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to The PUNCH that the operations of the BRT had been temporarily suspended across the state owing to the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Bamise.

But he assured the commuters that the issue was being handled by the state government and services would be restored as soon as possible.

Asked what was being done about it, the official said he could not say. All efforts made to reach the Primero head office proved abortive as of the time of filing this report as the calls were unanswered.

