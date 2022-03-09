Bamise’s Private Parts Were Cut Off While Still Alive – Sister Cries (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyNiO1gnGAU

The sister of the 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamise Toyosi Ayanwole who boarded a BRT and couldn’t live to tell the full story has narrated the deceased gruesome experience in the hands of her killers.

In an interview, the lady who spoke amid tears and wails accused the Nigerian government of killing her sister. She further revealed that her sister saw hell on earth before she finally died.

She added that her private organs were removed while she was still alive. According to her, Bamise was a jovial individual who put smiles on the faces of people around her.

