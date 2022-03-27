The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Sunday, said normalcy has since been restored at the Kaduna International Airport after bandit attack on Saturday.

In a press statement by the Ag. general manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, on Sunday, she said a combined team of anti-banditry military personnel and Crime Investigation Unit of FAAN Aviation Security Department, swiftly intervened for rescue operation, with one casualty reported in the incident.

She, however, disclosed that the team also recovered two motorbikes abandoned by the bandits.

The statement said, “FAAN, regrets to state that a group of bandits attacked the runway 05 axis of Kaduna airport earlier in the day.

“However, a combined team of anti-banditry military personnel and Crime investigation unit of FAAN Aviation Security Department swiftly intervened for rescue operation, with one casualty reported in the incident.

“Normalcy has since been restored at the airport.The team also recovered two motorbikes abandoned by the bandits. Additionally, heavy reinforcement team from the Nigerian Defence Academy is on ground to ensure safety and security of airport workers/users.The FAAN AVSEC Department has equally released operational vehicles to the team for patrol purposes.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to sympathise with the family and friends of the victim of this unfortunate incident. We shall continue to give further updates where necessary.”

https://leadership.ng/bandit-attack-normalcy-returns-to-kaduna-airport-faan/

