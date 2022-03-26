Bandits Attack Kaduna Airport, Stop Lagos-Bound Aircraft. Kill One

@Gidi_Traffic Suspected bandits stormed the Kaduna airport and stopped a Lagos bound aircraft from taking off from the Airport on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a staff of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was also shot and killed by the bandits

https://twitter.com/Austynzogs/status/1507748464788221952

Updated

Terrorists prevent aircraft’s take-off, kill one at Kaduna airport

Suspected terrorists invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government Area the Kaduna State on Saturday.

The attackers, numbering over 200 were said to have taken over the airport.

The development caused panic at the airport as the suspected terrorists reportedly killed one security official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The attack, it was gathered forced the authority to temporarily shut down activities while the military battled the suspected terrorists.

A source who confided in our correspondent said the terrorists insisted on shutting down the airport.

Following the presence of the terrorists on the runway area of the airport, workers attached to the airport were said to have left their duty posts.

It was also gathered that an aircraft scheduled to take off for Lagos at 12:30pm could not fly as a result of the presence of the terrorists at the runway of the airport.

Our correspondent gathered that most of the workers at the airport had fled as more military personnel have been deployed to the airport.

The source said, “They started attacking the Airport around midnight. The soldiers were able to repel them that midnight and we thought that was all. In fact, our workers resumed work this morning as usual till around 12:00 pm.

“Then, shortly after that, some NAMA workers went to check some of their equipment, then these bandits appeared and started shooting.

“The NAMA engineers scampered for safety, they could not even go and enter the vehicle that took them to the site. It was in the process that their security man was shot in the head.

“The security man was rushed to the hospital and he was confirmed dead.

“As I am talking to you now, the soldiers are still battling those bandits, and they are proving difficult to be repelled. Now, they had shut down the airport.”

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, neither the state nor the police had confirmed the attack.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, however, promised to get back to our correspondent.



https://punchng.com/breaking-terrorists-prevent-aircrafts-take-off-kill-one-at-kaduna-airport/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...