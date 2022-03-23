Bandits Attack Security Checkpoint In Katsina, Many Policemen Feared Dead

The gunmen also abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of people.

There are fears that several mobile policemen might have been killed late on Tuesday evening after terrorists, otherwise known as bandits, attacked a security checkpoint in Katsina State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened along Sheme- Kankara road in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state around 11pm.

Some residents were said to have been killed from stray bullets as the policemen engaged the terrorist numbering over 300 in a fierce battle.

The gunmen also abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of people.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.



