Bandits Attack Shimfida In Katsina. Kill 8 Children, Burn Houses. 5000 Displaced

As shared by Freelance Journalist, Jamil Mabai:

While the Nigerian military were preparing to withdraw from Shimfida community in Jibia LG, locals pleaded with them to spare some minutes so they can mobilize their families and leave for safety. Witnesses told me the bandits terrorist began taking strategic points within sight.

Right before the army left, they began shooting, stampede followed, 8 children as a result died, currently over 5000 people have been displaced. Their houses and food burnt. A pregnant woman at the verge of labor was left stranded, disabled & elderly people are still in Shimfida.

Victims have taken shelter in a primary school sharing classes with students. Due to harmattan, classes are forced to hold outside while little children and the elderly are left in classes. Acute shortage of food, water, mats and blankets in the makeshift camp.

As we speak, bandits have taken control of Shimfida, law and order is at their discretion. The only road leading to the community have been taken by the bandits. They need for support to cater for their immediate needs.



https://twitter.com/jaymb000/status/1504739578120445952?t=xzE9xyHqECdJvMznFUzoTA&s=08

