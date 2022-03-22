The Governor of Niger revealed that terrorists occupy 12 of the 25 Local Government in the State. Niger is a state that neighbours the Federal Capital. What additional proof is needed that bandits have become the fourth tier of Government.
Bandits Have Become The 4th Tier Of Government – Shehu Sani
