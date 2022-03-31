Bandits Invade Kubwa In Abuja, Conduct House-To-House Raid

The bandits who operated for more than one hour stormed the area around 2am on Wednesday.

No fewer than 20 bandits stormed the Pipeline Extension area in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, dispossessing residents of their belongings.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits who operated for more than one hour stormed the area around 2am on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses, who narrated the incident, said the armed hoodlums came with different dangerous weapons and injured the community local vigilantes, after which they robbed the area house-to-house.

The hoodlums also reportedly attacked and took away priced valuables such as phones, electronics and other gadgets.

One of the victims who spoke with SaharaReporters said that the robbers threatened to kill his eight-year-old son if he did not give them money.

Another victim told SaharaReporters that the police were asking them whether the robbers brought guns or they were ordinary street robbers, when the case was reported at the station.

Eyewitnesses, who narrated the incident, said the armed hoodlums came with different dangerous weapons and injured the community local vigilantes, after which they robbed the area house-to-house.

Eyewitnesses, who narrated the incident, said the armed hoodlums came with different dangerous weapons and injured the community local vigilantes, after which they robbed the area house-to-house.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/30/breaking-bandits-invade-abuja-community-conduct-house-house-raid

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...