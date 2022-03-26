Bandits Kidnap Catholic Priest, Father Felix Zakari In Kaduna (Photo)

Bandits have kidnapped the Catholic priest of St Ann’s, Zango Tama in Guma Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari, was among those abducted by bandits during attacks on communities in Guma on Thursday, March 24.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Zaria, Rev. Fr. Patrick Adikwu Odeh, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

“We regret to officially announce and confirm the abduction of one of our Priests, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson shortly after he left his residence at St Ann’s Zango Tama on his way to the diocesan headquarters on Thursday. 24’” March. 2022,” the statement read.

“We call on all men and women of Goodwill to pray for the safe release of Rr. Felix Zakari Fidson and others from the hands of their abductors on this day of the solemnity of the Annunciation.

“Through the intercession of our Lady, the Mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our mother. May our brother, Rev. Father Felix Zakari Fidson and others return to us safe and sound”

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/3/bandits-abduct-catholic-priest-in-kaduna-2.html

