Bandits Kill 7 Security Officers, Including DPO In Niger State

15th MARCH, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

BANDITS ATTACK NASKO VILLAGE, MAGAMA LGA OF NIGER STATE

-DPO Nasko and others lost their lives in gun battle

On 15/03/2022 at about 1300hrs, armed bandits/terrorists invaded Nasko village, Magama LGA of Niger State

Police operatives with vigilante members were immediately mobilized by DPO Nasko and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle in which some the hoodlums were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot injuries

Unfortunately, during the gun battle, the DPO, two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives

The Area Commander, Kotangora immediately drafted reinforcement with the military personnel to the area to forestall break down of law and order

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi condoles with the families of officers and vigilante members who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while reassuring members of the public that the Command will not be deterred or relent in it’s effort to curb banditry in the State.

DSP WASIU A. ABIODUN

Police Public Relations Officer

For: Commissioner of Police,

Niger State Command



SOURCE

