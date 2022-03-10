Bandits Kill Three In Kaduna, Kidnap Two Women (Photos)

Armed bandits invade a community in Kaduna state, killing three people and abducting two women in the early hours of Thursday, March 10.

salemgists gathered that the attack took place at Fumigi Street, Ungwan Galadima, Gonin Gora, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

The ugly development was confirmed in a statement released by the state chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Joseph Hayab.

According to him, the attack went on for about an hour without disturbance by security operatives, adding that those killed by the bandits are Aminu Bege and his son, as well as a neighbour.

A source at the scene of the incident stated that there were gunshots all over the place.

He said that the bandits operated freely and left with their abductees. He said:

“The bandits are now killing their victims in order to put fear in the people.”



