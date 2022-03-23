Seventy-five people kidnapped from Yar Katsina community in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been released by their captors, Daily Trust gathered.

The freed residents were abducted in two major attacks on the community in the past two months.

The armed criminals had earlier kidnapped 61 residents, then 36 days later, they raided the community and abducted 15 more people.

“The armed men, however, held a six-year-old girl identified as Ummi and told her parents that they had adopted her because they like her.

“The parents were not among those kidnapped.

“One of them said he had not born any child in his life as such he would adopt the girl.

“She has become his daughter as he promised to take good care of her. The girl is still with them.

“The residents had to pay N4 million before the victims were released.

“The freed victims have already reunited with their families. Part of the conditions the criminals gave was that the vigilantes must disarm,” a resident identified as Sadiq said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-bandits-release-75-abducted-zamfara-residents

