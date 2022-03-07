Bank Employee Submitted Wrong Account Number & Her Salary Was Paid Into The Account

Good day Nairalanders

My friend is working with one the top five bank in the country, she Resume the banking job two months ago , So when her employee ask my friend to submit her account number for her monthly payment she mistakenly sent a wrong account number for her Employee.

The problem started when her first salary

came , her other colleagues have all received their salary while my friend didn’t see her own, My friend now call salary Unit and The told her that her salary has been paid .

My friend now crosschecked her account number and she discovered that she gave her employee a wrong account number.

Her Bankers colleague now check the account and the saw the money in that customer account but that customer withdrew all the money immediately the money enter his account.

They have been calling the guy to return the money but he refused ,the Bank manager spoke with the guy but he posting them and he has refuse to pick calls.

The bank now call his next of kin to tell him what his next of kin has done.

Please what can my friend do

She so devastated

Help please

