Banky W Celebrates His 41st Birthday Today

Banky W. Turns 41 Today.

Olubankole Wellington (born 27 March 1981), popularly known by his stage name Banky W and credited in film as Banky Wellington, is a Nigerian-American singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician.

Early Life

Olubankole Wellington was born in the United States on 27 March 1981 to Nigerian parents. His family moved back to Nigeria when he was five years old. He started singing at a young age in his church choir.

Personal Life

He married Adesua Etomi traditionally on 19 November 2017 and subsequently did his white wedding in South Africa on 25 November 2017. He had a successful skin cancer surgery on his shoulder in 2017. In early 2021, Banky and Adesua had a son. They kept the pregnancy a secrete from the world and every one was caught off guard when they heard of the new baby arrival.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banky_W.

