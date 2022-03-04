Basketball World Cup Draws: Nigeria Is In Group B

Group B
France
Serbia
Japan
Nigeria
Canada
Australia
Group A
Belgium
China
Bosnia & Herzegovina
To be decided
South Korea
USA
(To be decided = Russia, which had already qualified for the World Cup, was expelled from the competition because of events in Ukraine, so a new team will be selected to take their place).
The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, the 19th edition of FIBA’s premier international tournament for women’s national basketball teams, will be held in Sydney, Australia between 22 September and 1 October 2022.