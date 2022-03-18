BBC Hausa Celebrates 60 Years Of Broadcasting In Hausa Language

BBC Hausa which is based in London, is celebrating it’s 60 years of broadcasting in Hausa language. The Hausa service of BBC started broadcasting 2 years after Nigeria gained her independence. 60 years later, the Hausa service of BBC has grown to become a major news outlet of the BBC.

The BBC World Service encompasses an English 24-hour global radio network and separate services in 27 other languages. News and information is available in these languages on the BBC website. The BBC Hausa is one amongst the oldest languages of BBC.

