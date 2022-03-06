BBNaija Couple, Bam Bam & Teddy-A Welcome Second Child Together (Photo)

Big Brother Naija stars, Oluwabamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, and her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, have annouced the birth of their second child, IGBERETV reports.

BamBam took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child whom they named Akorede Maya Adenibuyan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Caw53Zmtq0c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple welcomed the child on the 3rd of March, 2022.

The couple were housemates at the 2018 Big Brother Naija show.

They got married in 2019 after their romantic relationship at the Big Brother Naija house. They welcomed their first daughter together in the same year.

