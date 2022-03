BBNaija’s Khloe Shows Off Her Curvy Body While On Vacation Abroad (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kBU1kaPnyA

Big Brother Naija star, Khloe Oluwabusayo Abiri has shown off her curvy body while on vacation abroad, IGBERETV reports.

The former reality star was dressed in a black bikini as she sat by the poolside on a sunny day. She also shared a video of herself in the pool.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CasGTIOvbIk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

