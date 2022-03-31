Becareful Before Lodging In Hotels

Especially in Nigeria, its no longer news that a lot of heinous crimes are being carried out in hotels, the security or privacy in hotels is as bad as 0%. People get murdered and dismembered in hotels.

Cultist initiate themselves in the coverings of these hotels. Terrorists, bandits, thieves and ritualists also use hotels as hideouts, u don’t need me to remind you that the perpetual home for yahoo boys is hotels… yahoo boys are the reason why there are no more lodging spaces in most hotels in Nigeria.

Why am I saying all this…. because some of u, boys and girls out there may not be exposed as to knowing whatsup… without doubt, there are naive ones amongst us who shouldn’t fall victim because of our ignorance.

If you are into hookups and all that type of stuff, be very smart and careful, that babe or dude u want to flex with may be up to something.

The hotel you are paying to lodge into may have been prepared for something criminal.

The food you eat and water, wine, or juice u drink in hotels too are worth paying attention to.

You need prior due diligence or investigation about a place before you check-in, cos sometimes you may get unlucky, the police or DSS may raid the area and randomly arrest everyone or anyone withing sight, especially when they receive any intelligence report about a person, a crime or an activity that happened or that would happen or is already happening at the venue.

I need not say more, I believe everyone who sees this thread is an adult above 18.

So be wise.

